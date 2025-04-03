Vauxhall: £400m plans revealed for closed factory after 1,100 jobs lost

Vauxhall’s Luton factory has just closed down. (Photo by Carl Court/Getty Images)

The site of Vauxhall’s van manufacturing plant in Luton, which has just closed with the loss of 1,100 jobs, has been bought by a global property company pledging to invest £400m.

Australian giant Goodman has acquired the site in Kimpton Road, which Vauxhall owner Stellantis slated for closure in November last year.

The group said it will look to develop the site into a “high-quality commercial and industrial park”, which could create more than 1,700 direct jobs once complete.

Goodman added that it hoped to attract businesses from a range of sectors, including advanced logistics, manufacturing, engineering and digital infrastructure.

The announcement comes after Dutch carmaker Stellantis said in November 2024 that it was to close the Luton site and instead consolidate electric van production at Ellesmere Port in Cheshire with a £50m investment.

Stellantis warned in June last year that it may be forced to stop production in the UK if demand for electric vehicles (EVs) does not increase.

In the UK, Goodman has been behind the likes of Leeds Valley Park, Birmingham Business Park and Arlington Square, Bracknell.

Jason Harris, commercial director at Goodman, said: “Our vision is to deliver a transformational regeneration scheme. This will attract new businesses to Luton and create a mix of jobs from a range of sectors.

“We recognise the social and economic significance of the site to Luton and will work closely with Luton Council and the local community as we bring forward our plans to deliver a major contribution to the long-term economic growth of the town.”

Councillor James Taylor, portfolio holder for regeneration and inclusive growth at Luton Borough Council, added: “We look forward to working with Goodman to regenerate what is a hugely important strategic site for our town.

“We are keen to see a mix of commercial and industrial uses at the site, create quality new jobs for local people and bring in vital investment for Luton which will help drive Luton’s 2040 vision for a town where everyone can thrive.”

If planning approval is granted, work could start on site in 2027, with the first new businesses moved in a year after.