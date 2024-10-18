Van Riel ready to gamble as he aims for three from three in Vegas

Marten Van Riel is looking to make it three from three at the Lake Las Vegas T100 on Saturday

Triathlete Marten Van Riel has promised to spend his prize money at one of the city’s casinos as he chases a hat-trick of wins at Lake Las Vegas T100 this weekend.

The Belgian continued his 100 per cent record on the T100 Triathlon World Tour with victory in Ibiza last month and can make it three from three on Saturday in Nevada.

Fellow athlete Aaron Royle revealed Van Riel’s casino pledge on the Pro Tri News podcast, saying: “Marten said whatever he wins in Vegas he’s putting it on red.”

The 31-year-old, who also won in San Francisco in June, can ensure he goes into next month’s grand final in Dubai at the top of the standings with another triumph in the US.

Van Riel is the firm favourite to win again but will face competition from home hope Sam Long, the world No3, and British double Olympic champion Alistair Brownlee among others.

“I have a very clear, concrete goal of the performance I want to put on in Vegas, and I’m pretty confident in that. I think it’s the best course for me to win at,” said Long, who was second in both Miami and Singapore but outside the top 10 in Ibiza.

“I’ve got anger within me right now. I’ve got frustration. I need a place to funnel that anger and frustration and that’s all going into Vegas.”

While Long is fastest on the bike and second quickest on the run, he is 16th on the swim and is under no illusion where he will need to improve.

“It haunts me more than anyone else out there that I’m not a better swimmer. I’ve had to work incredibly difficult just to get to the level I am at,” he added.

“The T100 field is tough because we’ve got the best in the world. There’s no room for weakness.”

Taylor Knibb has no interest in matching Van Riel’s gamble but is also two from two and looking to cement her place at the top of the women’s standings in Vegas.

Among those in her way is Flora Duffy, one of the sport’s most decorated competitors with an Olympic gold and multiple world and Commonwealth titles on her CV.

The Bermudan, 37, almost quit the sport earlier this year but fought her way back to fitness and is determined to make the step up to T100 distance a success.

“I had a really tough injury going into Paris [2024 Olympics], which nearly derailed my career completely. I thought I was going to have to retire,” said Duffy.

“I’m really proud of myself for getting back into shape, being competitive in the race. Paris was possibly my last short course race but I’m looking forward to this exciting new distance.

Flora Duffy is determined to add to her glittering CV on the T100 Triathlon World Tour

“I might have won an Olympics, but that doesn’t really mean too much racing over the 100km distance because it’s completely different.

“I love to race and I love to be competitive. I don’t want to be someone that’s just making up the numbers. I want to be up there fighting for the win and fighting for the podium.

“That’s definitely my goal racing in the T100 Series and racing here in Lake Las Vegas.”