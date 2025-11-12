Valorem Reply recognized as Winner of 2025 Microsoft Inclusion Changemaker Partner of the Year

Valorem Reply, the Reply Group company specializing in Microsoft technologies and AI-driven, cloud-native solutions, announced today it has won the 2025 Microsoft Inclusion Changemaker Partner of the Year Award. The company was honored among a global field of top Microsoft partners for demonstrating excellence in innovation and implementation of customer solutions based on Microsoft technology.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20251112917859/en/

“We’re proud of Valorem Reply for earning this recognition,” said Filippo Rizzante, CTO at Reply. “Their work exemplifies our shared commitment to inclusion and to using technology as a catalyst for opportunity and meaningful change. This award reflects the dedication and creativity of the Valorem Reply team, who continue to demonstrate how innovation and inclusivity can come together to make a lasting impact and how technology can be harnessed for social good.”

The Microsoft Partner of the Year Awards recognize Microsoft partners that have developed and delivered outstanding Microsoft Cloud applications, services, devices, and AI innovation during the past year. Awards were classified in various categories, with honorees chosen from more than 4,600 nominations across more than 100 countries. Valorem Reply was recognized for providing outstanding solutions and services in the Inclusion Changemaker Partner of the Year Award category.

The Inclusion Changemaker Partner of the Year Award celebrates partners that lead with inclusive design, accessibility, and innovation to help customers and communities achieve more. Valorem Reply was recognized for its ability to advance digital equity and create measurable impact through inclusive solutions powered by Microsoft technologies. Valorem Reply was also named the Nonprofit Microsoft Partner of the Year in 2024.

Among its standout initiatives is the creation of a digital twin of St. Peter’s Basilica, developed in collaboration with Microsoft, Iconem and Sagepath Reply, which leverages AI and immersive 3D visualization to preserve cultural heritage and make one of the world’s most iconic landmarks accessible to audiences everywhere.

“Congratulations to all the winners and finalists of the 2025 Microsoft Partner of the Year Awards,” said Nicole Dezen, Chief Partner Officer and Corporate Vice President at Microsoft. “This year, our partners harnessed the transformative power of Microsoft’s Cloud and AI platforms to deliver transformative solutions that redefine the boundaries of innovation. The energy and ingenuity across our ecosystem continue to inspire us. The 2025 honorees exemplify what’s possible when technology and vision unite to empower customers around the world.”

In addition to being named the Inclusion Changemaker Partner of the Year, Reply was also recognized as the Americas SI Emerging Partner of the Year, thanks to Root16 Reply, a company specializing in Microsoft CRM consulting and system integration.

The 2025 Microsoft Partner of the Year Awards are announced ahead of Microsoft Ignite, which will be held in San Francisco from November 18–21. Additional details on the 2025 awards are available on the Microsoft Partner blog: https://aka.ms/2025POTYA_Announcement. The complete list of categories, winners and finalists can be found at https://aka.ms/2025POTYAWinnersFinalists.

