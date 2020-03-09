US stocks sell-off triggers trading pause amid coronavirus panic

US stock markets plunged after Wall Street opened as the spread of coronavirus around the world and the steepest drop in oil prices since the 1990s panicked investors.

The dramatic falls of more than seven per cent were so big they triggered an automatic cutout system put in place after the financial crisis, pausing trading for 15 minutes.

The S&P 500 had slumped 7.1 per cent shortly after the bell, the Dow Jones was down 7.8 per cent, and the Nasdaq had fallen 6.9 per cent.

The sell-off was fuelled by the rapid spread of coronavirus across the US and the rest of the world over the weekend, which investors think will tank the global economy.

But the short-term trigger was Saudi Arabia’s announcement that it will ramp up oil production and engage in a price war with Russia after the breakdown of Opec talks. The move sent the Brent crude oil price plunging more than 30 per cent overnight.

The bloodbath in US markets followed one of the worst mornings for European stocks since the 2008 financial crisis.

The pan-European Stoxx 600 was last down eight per cent, putting it firmly in bear market territory – a fall of 20 per cent since recent highs.

France’s Cac had plunged 8.4 per cent while Germany’s Dax crashed 8.5 per cent.

The FTSE 100 suffered its biggest intraday fall since 2008 this morning, falling as much as 8.7 per cent. It was last down eight per cent.

Ranko Berich, head of market analysis at trading platform Monex Europe, said: “Equities are facing crisis-sized drops, havens are dominating currency markets, and fixed income markets are increasingly pricing in not only rate cuts, but increasingly quantitative easing.”

Coronavirus has now infected more than 110,000 people around the world and killed almost 4,000. Investors are fearful of the economic consequences of containment efforts.

Rupert Thompson, chief investment officer at investment firm Kingswood, said: “It now looks quite possible that the global economy could fall into recession over coming months.”

“Demand will be hit, and company supply chains disrupted, by the containment measures now being put in place.”

