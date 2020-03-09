Coronavirus: FTSE 100 plunges on open after oil prices crash 30 per cent

The FTSE 100 sank a tumultuous 8.5 per cent on the open today as the coronavirus outbreak and plunging oil prices dragged the index below 6,000 points.



London’s blue-chip index sank a shocking 523 points to just 5,942 points as it opened following a hectic weekend of coronavirus turmoil.



Investors flee FTSE 100 amid coronavirus turmoil

It came after the FTSE 100 lost £59bn on Friday after a week of steep drops following a £200bn loss the previous week.

Today’s dramatic collapse of the FTSE 100 was fuelled by panic-ridden news coming out of Europe over the weekend.



Italy placed 16m citizens under lockdown in a desperate attempt to contain the coronavirus threat and the UK counted its third death as infections rose to 273.



Traders fled the FTSE 100 for safe havens after oil prices crashed 30 per cent. That came after Saudi Arabia and Russia disagreed on whether or not to cut production. The Saudis said they would ramp up production to flood the crude market with oil as coronavirus hurts demand.

‘£130bn’ wiped off FTSE 100 seconds after open

The loss was equivalent to £130bn being wiped off the FTSE 100, according to Sky News.



That saw the FTSE fall to its lowest level since the Brexit referendum in 2016.

“The FTSE 100 is taking an absolute pasting, hitting its lowest level since the immediate aftermath of the Brexit referendum,” Neil Wilson, chief market analyst at Markets.com, said.



“It’s made worse by the oil majors, which make up such a portion of the index.”



The FTSE 100’s energy giants dragged the index down amid oil price chaos.



Shell sank 22 per cent to 1,248.4p while BP fell as much as 25 per cent to 282p. BP last traded at that level in 1996, Wilson said. It then curbed losses at 20 per cent.

European stocks in worst plunge since 2008 crash



Meanwhile European stocks sank to similar levels.



France’s Cac plunged 6.3 per cent to 4,816 points while Germany’s Dax crashed 7.3 per cent.



European stocks have not suffered such bad single-day losses since the collapse of Lehman Brothers, economists said.



Connor Campbell, Spreadex financial analyst, likened the sell-off to retail stockpiling happening across the UK.



“Essentially, it’s the equivalent of hoarding toilet roll and tinned beans – people are scared,” he said.



Oil prices in sharpest plunge since Gulf war

Then Saudi Arabia’s decision to flood the market with cheap oil sent stock markets into chaos.

“Saudi Arabia and Russia have shown a complete unwillingness to work together in this time of crisis,” Campbell added.

“Unable to reach an agreement regarding an oil production cut, the Saudis slashed crude prices by their most in at least 20 years while preparing to ramp up its output, setting the scene for an all-out price war with Putin’s superpower.”



That left oil prices on track for their biggest one-day drop since the 1991 Gulf war.



“Russia punched investors in the face as it refused to follow Opec with further production curbs to match the slump in oil demand caused by the coronavirus breakout,” Ipek Ozkardeskaya, senior analyst at Swissquote Bank, said.

The fallout of that move saw 10-year US Treasury yields slump 0.5 per cent to a record low as investors piled into safe havens. Bond yields move inversely to bond prices.



US stock futures hit trading curbs

And US stock futures fell as much as five per cent. The 10-year yield now faces the prospect of following Europe and Japan’s into negative territory.



“It is the collapse of the oil price and the end of Opec+ that is providing a fresh reason to head for the exits,” Chris Beauchamp, online trader IG’s chief market analyst, said.



“Oil firms, and US shale oil companies too, will face serious pressures with oil now trading around $30 for WTI and $33 for Brent. Such pressures will include funding problems, spreading through the broader economy and ramping up expectations of more rate cuts, and potentially monetary easing.”



US futures sank on expectations of a huge Federal Reserve interest rate cut later this month. Traders bet on hopes the Fed will slash rates by 0.75 percentage points after a 50 basis point cut last month failed to lift Wall Street.



That forced S&P 500 futures down five per cent to hit trading curbs.

Asian stocks shredded after oil prices collapse

And Asian stocks were torn open on the plunge in oil prices and rise in coronavirus fears.



Japan’s Nikkei sank a staggering five per cent while the Hang Seng index slumped 3.76 per cent.



“The plunge in oil has led to complete capitulation in other markets this morning,” Deutsche Bank’s Jim Reid said.



“The weekend news-flow and overnight price action in oil – just at a time a beaten up market could have done without it – has done that and deserves its own place in the history books.”



“It is certain that at this point, there starts being a serious disconnect between the potential of coronavirus shock on the economies and market pricing,” Ozkardeskaya added.

“There may even be a disconnect between the measures taken to contain the virus and the severity of health implications caused by it.”

