FTSE 100 plunges six per cent on US coronavirus travel ban

The FTSE 100 plunged six per cent today as traders shot stocks down after Donald Trump banned travel from Europe to the US over coronavirus.



London’s blue-chip index sank 366 points to 5,509 points by 8.40am amid ongoing market volatility over the coronavirus outbreak.



Trump issued a 30-day travel ban on visitors from Europe to the US, excluding the UK and Ireland, overnight.



That came after the World Health Organisation labelled Covid-19 a pandemic yesterday.



Trump called the measures “strong but necessary”. Speaking from the Oval Office, he said: “To keep new cases from entering our shores, we will be suspending all travel from Europe.”



The measures go into effect on Friday.



European stocks also crashed in early trading. Germany’s Dax slumped 5.5 per cent and France’s Cac plunged 5.4 per cent.



“Trump managed to spook an already spooked market,” Jasper Lawler, head of research at London Capital Research group said.



That triggered a sell-off of FTSE 100 stocks this morning.



Travel stocks plunge



WH Smith warned of a huge £40m hit to its stores across airports and train stations. And shares in the retailer plunged 17 per cent to 1,319p.



And FTSE 100 airline stocks also tumbled on the US travel ban.



British Airways owner International Airlines Group (IAG) suffered an 11 per cent fall in its share price to 360.9p. Easyjet also experienced a double-digit drop of 11 per cent to 823.2p.



Norwegian Air’s shares crashed 17 per cent on Norway’s stock market. The firm has already cancelled 3,000 flights over coronavirus and the airline is tipped to follow Flybe into collapse.



Ryanair slumped eight per cent to 10.2p and fellow budget flyer Wizz Air sank almost nine per cent to 2,838p.



FTSE 100 ‘a crime scene’



Spreadex financial analyst Connor Campbell said the FTSE 100 “resembles a crime scene” after the Trump travel ban represented the latest blow to equities.

“Trump, who had tried to position himself as a market saviour earlier in the week, proved to be a villain in the eyes of investors come Thursday, his coronavirus strategy provoking another intense round of bloodloss for equities,” he said.

Trump appeared to blame Europe for creating hotspots of coronavirus cases in the US.



And traders feared the fallout on trade in goods, despite Trump saying trade would not be affected.



London Capital Group’s Jasper Lawler said: “The travel ban is a decisive step to prevent the spread in the US but will cripple trade between the two continents. Goods will still flow but presumably at reduced pace and trade in services will almost grind to a halt.”



PM moves to delay spread of UK coronavirus



The travel ban followed reports Boris Johnson is set to escalate the UK’s coronavirus response to its next phase.



Tactics to delay the UK coronavirus outbreak could force schools to close, cancel major sports events and compel people to work from home.



The Prime Minister is set to chair an emergency Cobra meeting today to announce the change from containment to delay.



It came as the UK counted two more deaths from coronavirus as eight Brits have died from Covid-19.



“Hot on the heels of the World Health Organisation declaring a pandemic, and with the UK preparing to enter a phase of ‘social distancing’, to say Trump’s plans were greeted with scepticism is an understatement,” Campbell added.



FTSE fall follows Budget coronavirus measures

The FTSE 100 slumped 1.4 per cent yesterday despite a double whammy of announcements designed to push up the index.



The Bank of England slashed UK interest rates by 50 basis points to 0.25 per cent before markets opened yesterday.



Then chancellor Rishi Sunak outlined £30bn of fiscal measures to prop up the UK economy during the coronavirus outbreak.

