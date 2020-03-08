Coronavirus claims third victim in the UK

A man in his 60s has become the third person to die from coronavirus in the UK.

The man who had “significant” underlying health conditions was being treated at North Manchester General Hospital.

Professor Chris Whitty, chief medical officer for England, said: “I am very sorry to report that a third patient in England who tested positive for Covid-19 has sadly died.”

“I offer my sincere condolences to their family and friends and ask that their privacy is respected.”

“The patient, who was being treated at the North Manchester General Hospital, was over 60 years old and had significant underlying health conditions.”

“They had recently travelled from an affected area. Contact tracing is already underway.”

Public Health England last week confirmed that a woman in her 70s became the first victim in the UK. She was diagnosed at the Royal Berkshire Hospital in Reading.

On Friday, an 83-year-old man became the UK’s second victim after testing positive for the virus. The man, who had underlying health conditions, was treated at Milton Keynes University Hospital.

It comes as the number of confirmed coronavirus cases in the UK rose from 209 on Saturday to 273 today.

The Foreign Office confirmed today that it was working on evacuating British nationals stuck on the Grand Princess cruise ship, which is under quarantine near California.

A spokesperson said: “We are working intensively with the US authorities on arrangements for a flight for British nationals who are currently on the Grand Princess cruise ship off the coast of California.”

“We remain in close contact with the local authorities and will work with them on their plans. We are also in contact with the Grand Princess’ staff, and are ready to support any British nationals who need our assistance.”

The Foreign Office also changed its travel advice following the lockdown in Italy that has seen 16m placed in quarantine in a bid to curb the spread of coronavirus.

It faced backlash after advising against all but essential travel to just 10 small towns in the Lombardy region and one in the Veneto region of Italy despite a mandatory quarantine in the Lombardy region.

British nationals are also advised against all travel to Hubei province, where the coronavirus originated, and all but essential travel to the rest of mainland China. The Foreign Office also advises against all travel to the cities of Daegu, Cheongdo and Gyeongsan in South Korea.

