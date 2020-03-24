US stocks jump as Congress nears deal on coronavirus stimulus

US stocks have jumped in early trading after the Federal Reserve made its biggest move yet to calm the markets and boost the economy and as investors hope Congress will produce a stimulus package worth around $2 trillion (£1.7 trillion).

Wall Street’s S&P 500 index was 6.3 per cent higher, the Dow Jones industrial average was up seven per cent and the Nasdaq had risen 5.3 per cent.

Traders were cheered by the Fed’s statement yesterday that it would buy a potentially unlimited amount of government debt and ramp up lending support to businesses in its latest massive intervention in an economy ravaged by coronavirus.

Stocks were also lifted by hopes that Congress will soon agree on a massive fiscal stimulus package. Democrat House speaker Nancy Pelosi today told CNBC that “there is a real optimism that we could get something done in the next few hours.”

European stocks also jumped as policymakers in the world’s biggest economy edged closer to decisive action. The UK FTSE 100 was up 5.9 per cent in afternoon trading, the pan-European Stoxx 600 was six per cent higher, and Germany’s Dax had climbed 7.9 per cent.

As equities rallied, investors sold government debt, sending yields higher. The 10-year US Treasury yield rose five basis points (0.05 percentage points) to 0.837 per cent, while the German 10-year Bund yield rose three basis points to minus 0.346 per cent. Yields move inversely to prices.

Sean Darby, global equity strategist at Jefferies, said the noises coming from the US were good news for markets.

“Despite the political bickering a much larger fiscal package seems to be in the works while the Fed has been aggressively expanding its monetary toolkit,” he said.

“A number of our risk indicators are peaking with only credit spreads misbehaving. Conventional market measures suggest that the market is nearing its lows.”

The dollar index – which tracks demand for the greenback – fell as investors returned to equities. The US currency has strengthened in the last few weeks as investors have sold positions in favour of holding cash.