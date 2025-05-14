US PGA has to be between McIlroy and Scheffler – Sam Torrance

CHARLOTTE, NORTH CAROLINA – MAY 13: Rory McIlroy of Northern Ireland looks on from the third hole tee box prior to the PGA Championship at Quail Hollow Country Club on May 13, 2025 in Charlotte, North Carolina. (Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)

Sam Torrance previews the US PGA Championship at Quail Hollow, where he can’t look beyond favourites Rory McIlroy and Scottie Scheffler.

The world’s top players will be really looking forward to this week’s second men’s major of the year, the US PGA Championship at Quail Hollow.

For most, it is a course they know well from being an annual fixture on the PGA Tour and that should put them in a more relaxed frame of mind as they prepare to tee off today – even if the PGA will have made the set-up more challenging for the major.

Having finally completed the career grand slam at the Masters last month, there will be a huge weight off the shoulders of Rory McIlroy at this tournament.

That said, the way that Scottie Scheffler responded by winning his first title of the year at the CJ Cup Byron Nelson three weeks later was very impressive and a reminder of the world No1’s abilities.

McIlroy and Scheffler are the hot favourites for the US PGA and it really is very difficult to look past those two. They have set the bar so high and it would be a treat for all of golf if they were going head to head down the back nine on Sunday evening.

Rory loves Quail Hollow and North Carolina, having won there on no fewer than four previous occasions – including his maiden title on the PGA Tour 15 years ago. Given that track record, he has to be the man to beat this week and he is my strong fancy.

The heavy rain forecast could also be hugely significant and a big advantage for players like the Northern Irishman who can carry the ball so far off the tee.

McIlroy is playing better than anyone else this season, with three wins and two more top fives from eight tournaments. Last week at the Truist Championship, his first outing since the Masters, he could barely hole a putt but still finished seventh.

That will have helped him tune up for Quail Hollow and his bid to become only the sixth man to win the first two majors of the year in the modern era.

Scheffler hasn’t hit the heights that brought him eight victories last year but his recent return to the winners’ circle and unquestionable pedigree make him the biggest threat.

Who can rival McIlroy and Scheffler at US PGA?

Bryson DeChambeau will have been disappointed with the way he faded out of contention at the Masters but has also won since then, on the LIV Golf circuit, and his awesome driving power could be an important factor if the expected storms arrive.

Justin Thomas won the US PGA when it was last held at Quail Hollow eight years ago, so his win at the RBC Heritage the week after the Masters and other strong results look very timely.

England’s Tommy Fleetwood is also playing great and his good finish last week was just what he needed as he aims to turn his clutch of top-five finishes at majors into a deserved win.

Former Open champion Shane Lowry is back in the world top 10 and playing very well. He let a win slip last week but, with hindsight, that may be no bad thing and the Irishman certainly won’t be fazed by any bad weather.

Of the other Europeans, Justin Rose was sublime in taking McIlroy to a play-off at Augusta, Ludvig Aberg is one of the next in line for a major, while we haven’t seen enough from Jon Rahm yet.

Among the Americans, Xander Schauffele is yet to hit top form after his recent injury but Collin Morikawa could be a danger with his long, straight driving. Max Homa has been struggling but is a two-time winner at Quail Hollow and achieved his best finish in a year at the Masters.

Jordan Spieth has been the focus of some attention as he could follow McIlroy in doing the career slam this week but he’ll be doing his best not to dwell on that.

Sam Torrance OBE is a former Ryder Cup-winning captain and one of Europe’s most successful golfers. Follow him @torrancesam