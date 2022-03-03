US law firm bucks the homeworking trend by signing lease for larger City of London offices

US law firm Jenner & Block is set to buck the trend towards office downsizing by expanding the size of its City of London offices.

The Chicago headquartered firm will take on new premises with 45 per cent more office space than it currently has at its offices in Tower 42.

In a statement, Jenner said the firm had signed a lease for 13,000 square feet of office space at 10 Exchange Square in Broadgate.

The firm said the new lease gives it the option to take on even more office space within the building after five years.

Charlie Lightfoot, the managing partner of the London office, said: “We have outgrown our existing space and need further room to grow in the future.”

“We continue to focus on a combination of targeted lateral recruitment and organically building and nurturing our younger lawyers,”

The move comes as Jenner & Block pushes forwards with its London expansion, having launched its London venture with just two London based lawyers in 2015.

Since then, the US firm’s London practice grown to encompass more than 20 fee earners.

Alongside its London offices, Jenner & Block now has offices in Chicago, New York, Los Angeles, and Washington D.C. In 2021, the firm also opened San Francisco offices.

Jenner’s decision to sign a new lease comes after Clifford Chance said it is weighing up plans to ditch its Canary Wharf headquarters and move into smaller City of London offices.