US election timings: Your guide to watching the results

After months of a closely fought battle, one of the most unpredictable US election campaigns in generations is drawing to a close.

Polls have opened stateside and Donald Trump and Kamala Harris are still neck and neck, as voters begin to cast the ballots for the Republican or Democrat parties.

For UK watchers, following the results as they come in will mean pulling a very late night – and it’s far from clear that the world will have an answer by Wednesday, or even the end of this week.

But whether you’re staying up all night or rising early, we’ve got you covered with all you need to know about how to follow the US election results.

Which states to look out for?

Because the US president doesn’t win based on the overall popular vote – but instead by winning on a state-by-state basis – the focus is on winning individual states, in order to receive their electoral college votes.

With 538 electoral college votes in total, shared between states roughly in line with their population, either candidate must secure 270 votes or more to enter the White House.

However, most states are solidly Republican or Democrat, meaning their electoral college votes are already ‘factored in’, by both campaigns.

The race really comes down to a handful of so-called ‘swing states’, which could go either way, and are set to ultimately decide the 2024 election result.

US experts are focused on the seven swing states Harris and Trump could both potentially win: Arizona, Georgia, Michigan, Nevada, North Carolina, Pennsylvania and Wisconsin.

Harris has also been polling better than expected in the red state of Iowa, which could prove an interesting watch.

When will the swing states announce?

It won’t necessarily be quick. Georgia is likely to be first, with polls closing at midnight UK time, and according to the BBC, some 75 per cent of votes could be counted in two hours.

North Carolina closes its polls just half an hour later, and its results are expected to be one of the first states called, as per Forbes.

Pennsylvania and Michigan close their polling stations at 1am and 2am UK time. However, results in these states may not emerge for 24 hours, or until the end of Wednesday.

Wisconsin voters also have until 2am UK time to cast their ballots, but according to state paper the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel, election officials suggest unofficial results could be in late on election day itself – while official confirmation could take until at least Wednesday.

Moving across the US, in Arizona, the polls close, again, at 2am UK time, but this desert state is one of the slowest to return a result. The Washington Post reported that the ballot is unusually long – filled with lists of local races, judges and state ballot questions including on abortion – and could take as long as 13 days to fully return a result.

Finally, the BBC warned Nevada – another swing state – could also take days to count, with mail ballots sent on election day accepted if they arrive before November 9.

How to follow the US election coverage?

You’re spoilt for choice with UK coverage if you do plan to stay up all night as results come in – or head out to a watch party.

The BBC is hosting a special programme from Washington from 22.40pm on BBC News, One or iPlayer, with US correspondent Katty Kay and North America editor Sarah Smith, and Clive Myrie in Washington D.C.

Sky News has partnered with NBC for its America Votes coverage, from 10pm, which it says will be the “fastest and most accurate” projections. Anchors Mark Austin and Yalda Hakim host alongside News Agents podcaster Lewis Goodall and US correspondent Mark Stone.

On Channel 4 from 10pm, it’s America Decides: US Presidential Election, with Krishnan Guru-Murthy, Matt Frei, Emily Maitlis and Jeremy Vine, partnered with CNN. Special guests include Boris Johnson, Brian Cox, David Miliband, and Republican and Democrat voices.

And on ITV it’s Harris v Trump: The Results, hosted by Tom Bradby, alongside Anushka Asthana, and guests including Sarah Palin. From 6am Wednesday, Good Morning Britain is live from Washington, with guests such as Stormy Daniels and ex-BBC host Jon Sopel.