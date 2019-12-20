US diplomat’s wife Anne Sacoolas charged over the death of Harry Dunn

Anne Sacoolas has been charged with causing death by dangerous driving over the death of teenage motorcyclist Harry Dunn, who died in a road crash in Northamptonshire in August.



Sacoolas, the wife of a US diplomat based at the nearby RAF Croughton base, left the country for the US shortly afterwards, claiming diplomatic immunity.



Read more: Harry Dunn’s family sues Trump administration



“Following the death of Harry Dunn in Northamptonshire, the Crown Prosecution Service has today authorised Northamptonshire Police to charge Anne Sacoolas with causing death by dangerous driving,” said a CPS spokesperson.



“The Director of Public Prosecutions has met with Harry Dunn’s family to explain the basis of the decision we have made following a thorough review of the evidence available.”



Following news of the charges, foreign secretary Dominic Raab said he had instructed officials to begin talks with the US on how to address an “anomaly” giving family members of US diplomats at Croughton “greater protection from UK criminal jurisdiction than the officers themselves”.



“The Croughton Review has now concluded,” Raab said. “It considered the anomaly that family members of US officers serving at the Annex at RAF Croughton have, under current arrangements between the UK and the US, greater protection from UK criminal jurisdiction than the officers themselves.”



“On the basis of the Review, I have instructed my officials to begin discussions with the US on the most effective way to address this anomaly.”



Read more: US diplomat’s wife will not return to UK over crash death, Trump note reveals



After a “constructive” meeting with Dunn’s family earlier this week, Raab had called on Sacoolas to return to the UK if she was charged by the Crown Prosecution Service (CPS).



“I appeal to Anne Sacoolas herself to do the right thing,” he said. “If there is a charging decision from the Crown Prosecution Service, I urge her to come back to the United Kingdom and co-operate with the criminal justice process.”

