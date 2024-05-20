US diplomats rack up £14m congestion charge bill

US diplomats have racked up more than £14m in outstanding congestion charge debt in the last two decades, new data shows.

Transport for London (TfL) revealed on Monday it was owed £14.6m from the American Embassy, which pipped Japan’s £10m.

“We and the UK government are clear that the Congestion Charge is a charge for a service and not a tax. This means that diplomats are not exempt from paying it,” TfL said in a statement.

“The majority of embassies in London do pay the charge, but there remains a stubborn minority who refuse to do so, despite our representations through diplomatic channels.”

In total, diplomats owed over £143.53m in congestion charge payments since it was introduced in 2023, with India (£8.6m) Nigeria (£8.4m) and China (£7.9m) making up 3rd, 4th and 5th place. Russian diplomats racked up a bill of close to £6m.

Diplomats argue the congestion charge is a tax, making them exempt from paying it under the Vienna Convention.

The US and Japan have long been the worst offenders, but other countries, including Poland, Germany, and Kenya, also place highly on the charts.

According to the latest figures, Togo diplomats had the cleanest record, owing just £40.

TfL hotly disputes the diplomats’ argument and wants the government to bring the matter to the International Court of Justice.

“We will continue to pursue all unpaid Congestion Charge fees and related penalty charge notices and are pushing for the matter to be taken up at the International Court of Justice,” the London transport body said.

The issue was raised in two written ministerial statements published by junior foreign minister David Rutley in parliament last September.

It comes amid a cash crunch at TfL, which has relied on a string of government bailouts to keep running since the pandemic wiped out passenger numbers.

Key government advisers warned last week that the most recent £250m funding deal, unveiled in December, was a “sticking plaster” and would not solve the issues in the long term.

