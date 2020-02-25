Transport for London (TfL) is owed more than £116m of unpaid congestion charges by diplomatic officials, with the US embassy leading the way.

The Foreign and Commonwealth Office released the figures today, showing that the US embassy had accumulated a total of 102,225 unpaid congestion charges, which adds up to £12.44m in lost revenue for Transport for London (TfL).

The Americans were followed by the Japanese embassy, Nigerian high commission and Indian high commission who owe £8.51m, £7.06m and £6.01m respectively.

Country Number of congestion charge fines Total outstanding Embassy of the United States of America 102,255 £12,446,845 Embassy of Japan 69,690 £8,510,650 High Commission for the Federal Republic of Nigeria 58,102 £7,063,965 Office of the High Commissioner for India 47,654 £6,009,905 Embassy of the Russian Federation 48,535 £5,721,865 Embassy of the People’s Republic of China 38,528 £5,051,880 Embassy of the Federal Republic of Germany 37,275 £4,373,170 Embassy of the Republic of Poland 35,020 £4,345,760 Office of the High Commissioner for Ghana 31,895 £3,959,775 Embassy of the Republic of Kazakhstan 26,717 £3,358,585 The Embassy of the Republic of the Sudan 28,155 £3,353,420

The Russian embassy rounded out the top five, owing TfL £5.72m.

The capital’s daily congestion charge costs £11.50 per day if you drive a car within the central London zone at any time between 7am and 6pm on weekdays.

In a written statement, foreign secretary Dominic Raab said: “Foreign and Commonwealth Office officials write to diplomatic missions and international organisations with large congestion charge debts annually, to encourage payment.”

The department also released a league table on unpaid parking tickets, with the Nigerian high commission leading the pack on £47,165.

The west African country is followed by Afghanistan on £19,765, Zambia on £17,000, the United Arab Emirates on £11,565 and Saudi Arabia on £9,785.

Unpaid fines by diplomatic agencies has been an ongoing issue for TfL, with the body writing a letter to the Foreign Office in 2017 to ask them to collect the unpaid debts.

Diplomatic Mission/International Organisation2018 Amount of Outstanding Fines(excluding London Congestion Charge) High Commission for the Federal Republic of Nigeria £47,165 Embassy of the Islamic Republic of Afghanistan £19,765 High Commission for the Republic of Zambia £17,000 Embassy of the United Arab Emirates £11,565 Royal Embassy of Saudi Arabia £9,785 Embassy of the Republic of Côte d’Ivoire £6,405 Embassy of the Sultanate of Oman £6,115 Embassy of Libya £5,715 Malaysian High Commission £4,900 Embassy of the Hashemite Kingdom of Jordan £4,050

At the time Paul Cowperthwaite, TfL’s then general manager for road user charging, said: “We are clear that the congestion charge is a charge for a service and not a tax.

“That means that foreign diplomats are not exempt from paying it. We continue to pursue all unpaid congestion charge fees and related penalty charge notices.

“We have written to the Foreign Secretary to ask him to take up the matter with the relevant embassies and the International Court of Justice.”

