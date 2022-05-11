US aviation union calls on Menzies to guarantee workers rights post NAS takeover

US aviation workers called on Menzies to make sure workers’ rights will be respected following the takeover by NAS.

A US-based aviation union has called on services firm Menzies to guarantee that workers’ rights will be respected following a £571m takeover by Kuwaiti rival National Aviation Service (NAS) through subsidiary Agility.

The Airport Workers United Campaign of the Service Employees International Union (SEIU) said workers were left in the dark about the deal’s details and have become increasingly worried about what the takeover could mean for them, in terms of both safety and rights.

The Edinburgh-based firm was fined by the California Division of Occupational Safety and Health after an employee was killed by being thrown out of a baggage cart at Los Angeles LAX airport in 2014.

“We believe the interests of workers and the interests of investors counting on sustainable returns are aligned,” said SEIU president David Huerta.

“We are calling on Menzies management and both current and future investors to commit to ensuring that our human rights as workers – including honouring current union agreements and respecting workers’ right to form a union – are upheld during and after any acquisition.”

Agility – who snatched Menzies after it upped its offer from an initial 510p per share to 608p – said it was actively focusing on employees’ health and wellbeing.

“We’ve set a global Target Zero to achieve a zero-incident work environment for all of our facilities,” the company said. “When it comes to the health and wellbeing of our people, no other target makes sense.”