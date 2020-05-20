US arrests two men over escape of former Nissan boss Carlos Ghosn

US authorities today arrested two men wanted by Japan on charges of aiding the escape of former Nissan boss Carlos Ghosn from the country.

Prosecutors have accused former US special forces soldier Michael Taylor and his son Peter of helping Ghosn flee to Lebanon last year to avoid trial in Japan over alleged financial misconduct.

Japan had issued arrest warrants for both men in January, as well as one for a third man George-Antoine Zayek.

The Taylors are due to appear before a federal judge via video conference later today.

Ghosn last year made a sensational escape from Japan, where he was awaiting trial on charges of under-reporting earnings, breach of trust and misappropriation of company funds, all of which he denies.

US legal papers recount the details of Ghosn’s escape, including his departure from Japan hidden in a large black box aboard a private jet.

Earlier this month it emerged that Turkish prosecutors had charged seven people, including four pilots, over the escape of the disgraced automotive boss.

The indictment formally charges the four pilots and a company executive with “migrant smuggling”, which carries a maximum jail sentence of eight years, according to the lawyer of one of the defendants.

Two flight attendants were charged with failing to report a crime, Reuters reported.

Separately, Nissan has said it will seek £70m in damages from Ghosn while threatening a further lawsuit over “groundless and defamatory” remarks made by its former chairman at a press conference last year.