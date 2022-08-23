Nissan: 250 jobs are safe despite engine cylinder factory ceasing production

Nissan has a factory in Sunderland.

A Nissan factory in Sunderland is to cease production in 2024 but the company says it does “not expect this to result in job losses”.

The car-maker said its engine cylinder factory will close after Renault, its only customer, did not renew a contract to produce the cylinder heads.

In a statement to City AM, Nissan said: “From early 2024, Nissan Sunderland Plant will cease production of cylinder heads on site.”

“We do not expect this to result in job losses, and are working with staff as we redeploy them to other parts of the business.”

According to Sky News’ Mark Kleinman, 250 people work at the plant.

Nissan UK has been asked for comment.

Car production in the UK took a big hit earlier in the year, falling for eight straight months up until June.

This was due to a mixture of factors, including rising fuel prices, a semiconductor shortage and higher supply chain costs owing in part due to the war in Ukraine. Last year, the Society of Motor Manufacturers and Traders (SMMT) also said Brexit had dented the UK car industry’s competitiveness.