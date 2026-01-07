Universal partners with Nvidia to prevent AI ‘slop’ in music

The deal comes amid heightened scrutiny of AI and copyright

Universal Music Group has struck a historical deal with AI chip giant Nvidia to “pioneer responsible AI for music discovery, creation, and engagement”, the companies announced on Tuesday.

Combining Nvidia’s advanced AI infrastructure alongside Universal’s vast catalogue of tracks, the partnership aims to explore tools that elevate artist creativity, while ensuring copyright compliance and proper attribution.

The collaboration will also establish an artist incubator, the firms have said, giving songwriters and producers the chance to co-design AI-powered creative tools.

Universal said the initiative is intended to enhance human creativity, safeguard rights, and prevent generic, “AI slop” outputs from dominating the market.

The copyright clash intensifies

The deal comes amid heightened scrutiny of AI and copyright in the UK.

Last week, the British Phonographic Industry (BPI) warned that government proposals to allow AI models to train on artists’ work without payment or permission could “severely undermine the UK music industry.”

The consultation includes proposals for a so-called “opt-out” copyright exception for text and data mining, raising concerns that international tech firms could exploit UK creative content without compensating rights holders.

With that in mind, by embedding responsible AI principles into its workflows, Universal is setting a potential industry benchmark for AI adoption in music.

What’s more, it is a move that could address the concerns highlighted, all while the BPI is exploring AI’s commercial and creative potential.

As AI-driven music tools become inevitable and mainstream, the balance between innovation and copyright protection is likely to shape both corporate strategy and public policy.Universal’s approach, focused on collaboration and transparency, may offer a blueprint for how rights-holders and tech giants can coexist in the AI era.