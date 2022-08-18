Unions slam P&O Ferries owner after it announces record £600m profits

P&O’s vessel, Spirit of Britain.(Photo by Dan Kitwood/Getty Images)

Unions have slammed the “corporate gangster” owners of P&O Ferries, who sacked 786 British workers this year, after the company announced record first half profits today.

DP World recorded a first-half profit of $721m (£598m) – a 51.8 per cent year-on-year increase.

Frances O’Grady, general secretary at the Trades Union Congress (TUC), said that “these eye-watering profits have come off the back of P&O illegally sacking hundreds of dedicated staff” and that they are “an insult to common decency”.

“Ministers should have stripped DP world of all their lucrative public contracts and severed all commercial ties with the company,” she said.

Mick Lynch, general secretary of the National Union of Rail, Maritime and Transport Workers (RMT), said DP World was guilty of “rampant profiteering”.

P&O Ferries’ boss Peter Hebblethwaite admitted that his firm’s decision to sack nearly 800 workers was illegal, as the company had not consulted with unions, but said the decision was key to “saving the business.”

DP World management later credited Hebblethwaite with doing an “amazing job”, however politicians described the sackings as an act of “corporate thuggery.”

The company said profit climbed 51.8 per cent on the year before, despite only 2.3 per cent year-on-year growth in the number of shipping containers it handles.

They said the bottom line benefitted from significantly higher global shipping costs.