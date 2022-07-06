Union members at LNER, C2C and Northern vote in favour of industrial action

Rail strikes have brought the UK to a standstill last month.

Hundreds of railway workers are set to join the wave of industrial action that is bringing the country to a standstill as members of the union TSSA have voted in favour of industrial action.

According to the union, which announced the ballot’s result today, 69.2 of LNER workers balloted voted in favour of walking out while 85.7 per cent said yes to take action short of strike.

88.9 and 90.3 per cent of members working for C2C voted yes to strike and action short of strike respectively, while 83 per cent of Northern employees announced they were ready for action short of strike.

This means that now the TSSA – which represents station and ticketing personnel – has now a mandate to carry out either of the two options.

No date have been announced yet, as the union needs to give two weeks of notice period.

“This is a great result for our union and comes hard on the heels of similar votes at Avanti West Coast, East Midlands Railway and CrossCountry,” said TSSA’s general secretary Manuel Cortes.

“The results demonstrate that our members are utterly determined to fight for their pay, jobs and conditions.”

The ballot comes on the heels of yesterday’s vote at CrossCountry and East Midlands Railway, City A.M. reported.