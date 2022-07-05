Businesses warn of strikes’ impact on London ahead of train drivers’ historic ballot

The ballot will close on Monday 11.

Businesses have warned of the impact of strikes on the capital’s economy ahead of Monday’s national ballot called by train driver union Aslef.

“At a time when London businesses are facing several crises, including increasing costs, rising inflation and adapting to hybrid working, it’s important that government and rail unions work together to find a mutual solution,” said Ruth Duston, chief executive of London HQ, which groups together four London Business Improvement Districts.

“It’s always businesses – including the retail, hospitality and leisure sectors that are the most impacted by these disruptions.”

Duston’s comments were echoed by Richard Burge, chief executive of the London Chamber of Commerce and Industry (LCCI) who called the prospect of an umpteenth strike “hugely worrying for businesses across the UK.”

“Strikes are a lose-lose situation for everyone involved and the last thing businesses need during the current cost of doing business crisis,” he told City A.M.

Aslef members are currently being balloted on whether to go on strike over salaries at 10 rail operators across the country, in what could be the drivers’ first national strike since 1995.

Union members working for Greater Anglia and Hull Trains walked out on 23 June and 26 June respectively while Croydon Tramlink’s employees joined the picket line on 28 and 29 June, planning another industrial action for 13 and 14 July.

Coming out on Monday, the first results will affect Arriva Rail London, Chiltern Railways, Great Western, LNER, Northern Trains, South Eastern, TransPennine Express and West Midlands Trains.

Additional ballots at CrossCountry and Direct Rail Services and Avanti West Coast will end on 27 July.

Avanti West Coast workers affiliated with the TSSA union – which represents station and ticket office workers – are also expected to walk out sometime this summer after voting in favour of industrial action.

The Department for Transport (DfT) called the decision “very disappointing,” as it would “wreak further havoc on the very people unions claim to stand up for.”

“We urge the unions to reconsider and work with their employers, not against them, to agree a new way forward,” said a DfT spokesperson.

This comes after strike action by RMT union rail and Tube workers last month led to multiple days of chaos across the country’s transport network.

Anthony Smith, chief executive of independent watchdog Transport Focus, added that passengers would bear the cost of disruption.

“Passengers will be disappointed that there could be more strikes on the horizon,” he told City A.M.

“It is passengers who suffer most in the event of strikes, having to cancel plans or endure disruption to their journeys.”