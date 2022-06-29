Travel disruption looms over as Avanti West Coast workers vote to strike

Rail strikes have brought the UK to a standstill last week

Travel disruption continues to loom over the UK as members of the TSSA union working for Avanti West Coast have today voted in favour of walking out.

The union announced today the results – which was called on 10 June over pay, conditions and job security.

TSSA members reported that 86.1 per cent of workers balloted voted in favour of industrial action, while 91.6 per cent said they were in favour of industrial action short of strike.

“This is a strong outcome and one the company can ill afford to ignore,” said TSSA’s general secretary Manuel Cortes.

“Ministers should take note – the ballot result at Avanti is only the beginning.”

Avanti is currently balloting its staff over strike action at several UK rail operators, including Network rail, Greater Anglia and Southeastern.

Network Rail and Southeastern’s ballot will close on 11 July, meaning that a potential strike could start as soon as 25 July.

The TSSA’s strike is the latest industrial action in what many consider the UK’s “summer of discontent,” after tens of thousands of railway workers walked out.

The country was brought to a standstill after more 40,000 members of the union RMT went on strike on 21, 23 and 25 June.

RMT railway workers were joined by Tube workers – who took it to the streets on 21 June bringing London to a standstill – as well as by members of other unions, such as Unite and Aslef.

Aslef members working for Croydon Tramlink staged a two-day strike which ended at midnight on Wednesday.