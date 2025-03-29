Union highlights claims of staff shortages at railway ticket offices

The Rail, Maritime and Transport union (RMT ) said there was understaffing at a number of stations on the West Coast mainline served by Avanti.

A rail union is to hold a series of protests highlighting claims of staff shortages at ticket offices.

The RMT said plans to close ticket offices across the country were dropped after opposition from unions and passengers but accused Avanti of not replacing staff in recent months.

The RMT said there was a shortage of workers at stations including Birmingham New Street, Manchester Piccadilly, and London Euston.

RMT activists will be leafleting stations in Birmingham, London and Manchester to highlight the campaign in the coming weeks.

RMT general secretary Eddie Dempsey said: “The public made it clear that they value and rely on station ticket offices.

“Now that these offices have been saved, they must be properly staffed.

“Passengers expect reliability and face-to-face service, and our members deserve the resources and support to deliver that.

“We are urging Avanti to act responsibly and restore staffing levels as a matter of priority.”

Press Association