London Underground strike dispute: RMT’s Lynch hails ‘substantial victory’ with pay offer

The Rail, Maritime and Transport Union (RMT) called off planned walk-outs earlier in November following last-ditch negotiations with Transport for London (TfL) officials.

A union threatening strike action on the London Underground claimed “substantial victory” after accepting a fresh offer.

The Rail, Maritime and Transport Union (RMT) called off planned walk-outs earlier in November following last-ditch negotiations with Transport for London (TfL) officials.

It said on Wednesday it had accepted an offer that will see its lowest-paid members receive raises of between 5 per cent and 6.6 per cent, with an average increase of 4.6 per cent.

The deal also ends attempts to freeze pay bands and brings with it enhanced benefits including the extension of paternity leave to three weeks, three years’ protection of earnings for medically displaced staff, and expanded eligibility for retired travel benefits.

“This agreement is a landmark victory for our members and a vindication of RMT’s determination to fight for fair pay and conditions,” RMT General Secretary Mick Lynch said in a statement.

“By standing together and using the power of collective bargaining, we have not only secured a strong deal but also protected key safeguards that underpin our members’ work-life balance and dignity in the workplace.

“This success highlights the importance of RMT’s resolute industrial approach, and we will continue to build on this momentum to deliver further improvements in 2025.”

TfL has been approached for comment.