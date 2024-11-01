London Underground strikes called off after ‘significantly improved’ pay offer

Strikes by drivers on the London Underground have been called off. (Photo by Jack Taylor/Getty Images)

A planned strike by drivers on the London Underground has been called off after what the RMT union has described as a “significantly improved offer” was proposed by bosses.

Drivers had been due to walk out from this evening in a row over pay following a vote last month.

At the time, the RMT branded a pay offer as “wholly inadequate”.

However, the union has now said that the strike action has been suspended afterbosses “sensibly abandoned their proposed changes to pay structures”.

The strikes had been due to be held over several days between 1 November and 8 November.

More talks between the RMT and London Underground bosses are expected to take place next week.

The planned action from RMT members was vote on as members of the Aslef union also voted overwhelmingly to walk out on a number of dates in November.

‘Intense negotiations’ with London Underground bosses

An RMT spokesperson said:”Following intense negotiations with London Underground management and a significantly improved offer, we have suspended the strikes scheduled to start this evening.

“London Underground have sensibly abandoned their proposed changes to pay structures which now means all our members will receive the same value in any pay award.

“Further discussions will take place next week regarding the pay offer but progress has been made which would not have been possible without the fortitude and industrial strength of our 10,000 members on London Underground.”

Claire Mann, Transport for London’s chief operating officer, added: “We are pleased that the RMT has suspended its planned industrial action on the London Underground network to allow further talks.

“We believe that our offer is fair, affordable, good for our colleagues and good news for London.

“We will continue to work closely with all our trade unions, and urge Aslef to also call off its planned action next week.

“If it goes ahead customers should check before they travel as during their strikes on November 7 and 12, there will be little to no service.”