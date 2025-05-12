Huge power outage hits London Underground network

Commuters board a carriage at Bank London Underground (Photo by Dan Kitwood/Getty Images)

A power outage has disrupted services across the London Underground, according to Transport for London (TfL).

Services on the Bakerloo and Waterloo and City Lines are completely suspended, while the Elizabeth Line and Jubilee Line are part suspended.

Both the Northern Line and Picadilly Line are also suffering minor delays, TfL said.

A spokesman for TfL said there was an outage in south-west London for “a matter of minutes” and “everything shut down” due to a “National Grid issue”.

The spokesman added that “some people would have probably been stuck in a tunnel for a little bit of time.”

The London Overground is also suffering major delays, with at least two lines suspended.

TfL said it was in the process of “getting things back up and running again.”

TfL’s website briefly shutdown during the afternoon as passengers rushed to find out information on the incident.

The Bakerloo Line entrance at Paddington station has been completely shut. Staff at London’s transport operator told the PA News Agency they do not know when the entrance will reopen.

They said: “It was a power outage. The lights just went off, we don’t know anything else.