Union bosses warn of cash shortages at supermarkets as G4S workers vote to strike

Some 1,200 cash and coin delivery workers employed by G4S are set to walk out, with union bosses warning of shortages at Tesco shops and JD Wetherspoon pubs.

Union GMB said this would mark the first ever industrial action for G4S workers, with a strike set to begin at 3am on Monday 4 December.

Some 97 per cent of employees who took part in a vote for strike action backed a walk out over pay.

Staff at the security firm deliver cash to high street retailers including Tesco, Asda and Aldi, in addition to servicing banks such as Barlcays, HSBC and Santander.

Union bosses said its members were initially offered a part pay freeze, before the firm came back with a fresh offer of a four per cent boost and a lump sum bonus based on contracted hours.

However, GMB national officer Eamon O’Hearn said the union’s members were calling for “ a wage they can live on, that they can feed their families on, that they can treat their children this Christmas on.”

“G4S Cash staff provide an absolutely vital service. If they walk out, we can [expect] genuine cash shortages over the festive period,” O’Hearn warned.

G4S has been approached for comment by CityA.M.

More to follow…