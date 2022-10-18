Fast food fears: Warning of Christmas shortages if 600 supply workers strike

The workers are members of the GMB Union, and “bust a gut” to keep outlets such as Pizza Express, KFC, Zizzi, Burger King, Wagamama and Pizza Hut stocked up.

There could be major food shortages this Christmas at many of Brits’ favourite eat-outs due to strike action.

Almost 600 workers for Bestfood, which delivers fresh produce to some of the country’s most-loved chains, are threatening industrial action.

The workers are members of the GMB Union, and “bust a gut” to keep outlets such as Pizza Express, KFC, Zizzi, Burger King, Wagamama and Pizza Hut stocked up.

The walkout may happen after workers rejected a six per cent pay offer which the union said would mean a real terms pay cut.

Almost 95 per cent of members rejected the offer with 85 per cent saying they wanted to be balloted for industrial action, which is set to be announced in the coming days.

GMB National Officer, Nadine Houghton said the workers “bust a gut to deliver fresh, just in time food to some of the biggest names in the business.”

“Bestfood’s parent companies Booker and Tesco are making incredibly healthy profits and paying large dividends, while leaving these workers crushed by cost of living.”

“Now some of their biggest clients may well be left short this Christmas because they won’t meet GMB’s reasonable request for a pay deal that protects our members through this year and into next with a genuine cost of living increase.”

A Best Food Logistics spokesperson said it “provides colleagues with a competitive and comprehensive reward package, and we are committed to a constructive dialogue with our colleagues and GMB to reach a way forward. We will be working closely with our customers to ensure they can continue to get the products they need and remain actively engaged with GMB to reach a positive outcome for our colleagues and customers.”