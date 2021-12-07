Asda workers join supermarket strike action threats

Asda workers have joined Tesco staff in threatening staff action over pay, with both supermarkets anxious to mitigate disruption for shoppers ahead of Christmas.

Union GMB is balloting Asda workers over a potential strike after it described the supermarket as “not taking workers seriously” over pay despite “rampant” inflation. The ballot closes on 20 December, although any strike action would not take place until after Christmas.

Asda had offered a zero per cent raise, the union said. Workers want to see a raise if £4 per hour for drivers and £2 per hour for warehouse workers.

Nadine Houghton, GMB national officer, said: “Asda workers turned up throughout the Covid pandemic risking their lives to keep the nation fed – as well as helping the company turn a profit of almost £500m.

“Staff who saw colleagues lose their lives to covid are not having their legitimate demands for a pay rise treated seriously. Asda now say GMB members’ pay claim is ‘unaffordable’ and yet their hard work and sacrifice helped directors trouser almost £10m between them.

“It’s a disgrace – we urge Asda workers to fight for what they deserve and vote YES for a ballot for industrial action.”

An Asda spokesperson said: “The GMB has recently made an additional pay claim on top of a two-year deal which was agreed with them in May. As our annual pay negotiations have just begun and discussions are ongoing, any talk of industrial action is premature.

“In addition, we have responded to the driver shortage by offering all of our existing HGV drivers a £1000 one-off discretionary incentive retention payment.”

Read more Thousands of Tesco distribution workers to strike before Christmas as unions warn of empty shelves

It comes as supermarket Tesco has reportedly agreed to reopen talks with union Usdaw after workers at nine distribution centres voted to strike in the run-up to Christmas.

Planned industrial action, beginning on Monday 20 December and finishing on Christmas Eve, was still set to go ahead on Tuesday evening.

Speaking yesterday, a Tesco spokesperson said: “Our distribution colleagues have worked tirelessly through the pandemic in order to keep products moving for customers. The pay offer we have made is a fair recognition of this.

“We welcome the decision by our colleagues at the sites who have voted against industrial action. We are disappointed that some have voted to proceed, and we have contingency plans in place to help mitigate any impacts.”