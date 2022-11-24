Workers supplying KFC, Burger King and Greene King latest join to picket line

Hundreds of workers who deliver food to chains like Burger King and KFC are to walk out this winter, as well as employees who brew and distribute Greene King drinks.

Workers for the food delivery firm behind KFC, Burger King, Pizza Hut and Wagamama are set to strike over a pay dispute, GMB union bosses have said.

Railway workers, posties and nurses have all declared strike action dates this winter.

More than 400 workers for Best Food Logistics, which delivers products to some of the country’s most popular restaurant chains, announced they would take action on Thursday.

Staff at brewing giant Greene King also voted for a five-day walk out ahead of Christmas, beginning from Monday 5 December.

Some 188 workers in the Unite union backed strike action at Greene King’s sites in Bury St Edmunds, Eastwood in Nottinghamshire and Abingdon, Oxfordshire.

The workers brew and distribute popular drinks including IPA, Old Speckled Hen and Abbot Ale.

GMB rejected a three per cent pay increase, as well as one-off cost of living payment of £650, arguing the offer was well below current inflation levels.

Food outlets would be left facing shortages over Christmas, GMB’s national officer Nadine Houghton said.

“All these workers want is a pay deal that protects them from this crushing cost of living crisis,” she added.