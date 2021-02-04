Unilever restores confidence as sales jump 3.5 per cent

Consumer goods giant Unilever today reported underlying sales growth for the fourth quarter, buoyed by strong demand in emerging markets.

Sales rose 3.5 per cent for the owner of Persil, Dove and Marmite, meeting analyst predictions.

For the full year, sales grew by 1.9 per cent but turnover and underlying profit dropped 2.4 per cent and 5.8 per cent respectively.

Alan Jope, Unliver CEO, said: “In a volatile and unpredictable year, we have demonstrated Unilever’s resilience and agility through the Covid-19 pandemic.

“While volatility and unpredictability will continue throughout 2021, we begin the year in good shape and are confident in our ability to adapt to a rapidly changing environment.”

Read more: Before the Bell: All eyes are on the Bank of England today

Big brands prevail

Unilever has a powerful portfolio of leading consumer brands, with 2.5 billion people using its products each day.

The Covid-19 pandemic has boosted sales of packaged goods companies like Unilever, though it continues to be damaged by sharp declines in foods served in public places.

CEO Jope said the company was winning market share in over 60 per cent of its business in the last quarter, based on measurable markets.

Its beauty and personal care products drove the most sales, with full year growth of 1.2 per cent, while its home care products saw a 4.5 per cent leap.

Last year, Unilver ditched its 90-year-old duel-hand structed in favour of a single London-based entity, unveling plans for a new headquarters in Kingston-upon-Thames at the end of 2023.

Read more: London house prices drop near Tube stations as buyers shuffle priorities