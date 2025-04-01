Unilever acquires sustainable deodorant Wild

Unilever owns brands ranging from Ben and Jerry’s to Dove

Unilever has finally confirmed its acquisition of refillable deodorant brand Wild as it looks to build its presence in premium beauty and self care.

The terms of the deal were not disclosed, but it is believed to value Wild at £230m.

Wild, which was started in 2019 by business partners Charlie Bowes-Lyon and Freddy Ward, flourished during Covid-19 and reached its first year of profitable growth in 2023.

“Joining Unilever marks an exciting new chapter for Wild,” co-founder Charlie Bowes-Lyon said.

“Our mission to remove single-use plastic from the bathroom with desirable, innovative personal care products will be hugely strengthened by leveraging Unilever’s expertise, scale and reach to further grow the brand and bring our vision to more consumers.”

Bowes-Lyon told The Times that he hopes Unilever will be able to help Wild shift some production – particularly that of its aluminium casings – from China to Unilever-owned factories in America.

The acquisition of Wild is part of Unilever’s Growth Action Plan 2030, where its portfolio will be optimised towards “premium and high growth spaces”, Unilever said.

In March, new CEO Fernando Fernandez pointed to around €1bn (£840m) of brands in its Foods Europe division which “don’t fit well” with its company’s portfolio.

“[Wild is] a perfect complement to our Personal Care portfolio,” Fabian Garcia, president of Unilever Personal Care, said.

Can Wild stay Wild under a corporate umbrella?

Wild has focused on digital advertising channels to promote its products – primarily Instagram and Tiktok – but creators on those creators have had mixed responses to the news of Wild’s acquisition.

Creators on Instagram, for example, have already taken to offering alternatives to Wild for consumers who want to stay with a smaller-scale brand.

There are also concerns that Wild’s eco-credentials will fade, with many pointing to Unilever’s record on plastic production.

One of Unilever’s brands, Dove, was slammed by Greenpeace last year for its use of plastic sachets, with activists shutting down the entrance to Unilever’s head office on September 5.

While the eco-future of Wild is uncertain – and could feasibly stay just as green under Unilever – its new parent company will have to tread carefully to make sure it doesn’t alienate the loyal current buyers of Wild ahead of time.