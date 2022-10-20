ULEZ 2021 expansion brings additional £100m to TfL coffers

Last year’s expansion of the ULEZ has brought an additional £100m into TfL’s coffers, according to a research published today. (Photo by Jack Taylor/Getty Images)

Last year’s expansion of the ULEZ has brought an additional £100m into TfL’s coffers, according to a research published today.

TfL data analysed by the RAC show that 1.9 million journeys were made into the ULEZ, following its expansion to encompass the North and South Circular roads in October 2021.

It amounts to £93.6m of additional revenue for the period between November 2021 and June 2022.

This compares with the 329,527 journeys made before the expansion – between February and September 2021 – which amounted to an additional £19m.

RAC estimates do not take into consideration TfL’s revenues derived from the 1.6 million penalty charge notices given to drivers for not paying the ULEZ, which amount to between £130.9m to £261.9m.

The analysis comes amid controversies on mayor Sadiq Khan’s plan to enlarge the low-emission zone to Greater London from August 2023.

Earlier this month, GLA conservatives launched an investigation into the expansion consultation after leaked documents seen by the Telegraph reported that 66 per cent of respondents were against the measure.

However, a YouGov poll commissioned by City Hall, showed that 51 per cent of Londoners were in favour of the expansion, against an opposition of 27 per cent.

Commenting on the research, RAC’s head of road policy Nicholas Lyes said: “While we accept that action is needed to reduce toxic emissions from vehicles, the cost-of-living crisis is hurting drivers in the pocket and there is a risk that further enlarging the zone will be hugely costly for those with older vehicles who can least afford to change them for something newer.”

The remarks were echoed by Nick Rogers, transport spokesperson for the GLA Conservatives, who said: “Sadiq Khan’s ULEZ expansion would have had a negligible effect on air quality, but would have been devastating for small businesses and low income families.”

Alex Williams, TfL’s Chief Customer and Strategy Officer, said: “The ULEZ is not about making money, but about improving the health and wellbeing of millions of Londoners. We would rather no one needed to pay the charge, and we expect income to fall over time as even more people switch to more sustainable alternatives. Any money received from the ULEZ is reinvested into walking, cycling and public transport.

“To help people adapt to the ULEZ, the Mayor launched a £61m vehicle scrappage scheme that helped take more than 15,000 of the dirtiest vehicles off the road, supporting low income and disabled Londoners, charities and small businesses. The Mayor that has been clear that if he decides to go ahead with expansion of ULEZ London-wide, Londoners would again be supported by as large a scrappage scheme as is feasible.”