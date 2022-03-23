UK’s second biggest automotive firm Pendragon’s profits soar in post-pandemic revival

Throughout the 2021, the car dealer has navigated pandemic restrictions which closed dealerships and the global chip shortage which has halted some vehicle supply chains.

The second biggest automotive retailer in the UK, Pendragon, increased its underlying pre-tax profit by ten-fold in 2021.

The Nottingham-based firm increased its revenue by 18 per cent from the pandemic year, making £61.5m in profit after 2020’s near-£25m loss.

It also had £83m in underlying profit before tax, a major improvement from 2020 which had £8.2m.

Bill Berman, Pendragon’s chief executive, attributed to the growth to its “new strategy” at the end of 2020, saying: “ “Our sector has experienced a unique set of trading conditions during the period and I am delighted with how we have performed in this environment.

“We have made the most of the favourable market dynamics to deliver record underlying profits and we have also reported a return to profit for CarStore, our relaunched, used car brand.

He also warns about supply chain issues, owing to rising inflation and the war in Ukraine.