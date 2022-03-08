Ukrainian engineers fight back against Russian cyber attacks

IT professionals in Ukraine have been fighting the raging cyber war against the Russians as Kremlin forces invade its cities.

As reported by Computer Weekly, data and communications industry engineers have been working from bomb shelters and local communities to maintain internet connection throughout Ukraine’s cities.

It comes as Russian forces have tried to intercept Ukrainian TV and internet lines, with the hope of cutting off information sources for Ukrainian people.

Ivan Butenko, chief technology officer of Omega Telecom, told the online publication that his engineers had been risking their lives to make repairs when Russian bombs broke the cables that make up the communications network by which it serves 140 Ukrainian cities.

The notorious hacker group Anonymous hacked Russian streaming services on Sunday evening, including the live TV channels Russia 24, Channel One, and Moscow 24.

Taking control of the channels, the group showed clips of the Russian invasion of Ukraine.

“The hacking collective #Anonymous hacked into the Russian streaming services Wink and Ivi (like Netflix) and live TV channels Russia 24, Channel One, Moscow 24 to broadcast war footage from Ukraine [today],” the group tweeted, attaching a video.