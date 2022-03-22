Ukrainian activists try to block Abramovich’s £450m superyacht from mooring at Turkish port

Activists on a rubber dingy try to stop Roman Abramovich’s yacht from mooring in the Turkish resort of Bodrum (Picture from Association of Ukrainians in Bodrum)

A group of Ukrainian activists – including at least five children – people attempted to stop sanctioned Russian billionaire Roman Abramovich’s £430m yacht from mooring in a Turkish port.

The luxury vessel called Solaris was confronted in the resort of Bodrum by a rubber dingy filled with children and teens, holding Ukrainian flags with the slogan, “no war”.

This comes after the European Union, UK and US issued strong sanctions regime against the Kremlin. While a member of NATO, Turkey has not yet joined in sanctions, but it has tried to mediate peace talks between Russia and Ukraine.

Taking to facebook after the stunt, a group calling itself the Association of Ukrainians in Bodrum said the yacht “was welcomed as deserved, by our brave sailing team Ukraine. Kids with their coaches ..tried to stop the mooring. And successfully.. Until the coast guard arrived and took our brave sportsmen ashore.

“After a round of tasty Turkish tea and a warning protestors were released.

“They were carrying Ukrainian flags and No War slogans, they were demanding immediate stop of Russian invasion to Ukraine and to end Russia’s vile war.

The boat had reportedly travelled from Montenegro and Barcelona to escape European Union sanctions.

Activists on a rubber dingy try to stop Roman Abramovich’s yacht from mooring in the Turkish resort of Bodrum. They are met by the coastguard (Picture from Association of Ukrainians in Bodrum)