UK would 'say no' to EU request for extension of Brexit trade talks

The UK will refuse any request for a Brexit trade deal extension by the EU, according to the Prime Minister’s official spokesman.

On a call to journalists today, the spokesman reiterated the governmnt’s position, saying that an extension to the 31 December deadline would hamper the UK’s longterm response to the coronavirus crisis.

UK chief negotiator David Frost and his EU counterpart Michel Barnier confirmed yesterday that trade talks will re-commence next week.

The pair, and their teams, will hold three week-long negotiation rounds via video conference over the next six weeks.

International Monetary Fund (IMF) chief IMF chair Kristalina Georgieva today urged the government to extend the deadline to reduce uncertainty during the Covid-19 crisis.

Boris Johnson’s spokesman responded by rejecting Georgieva’s plea.

“If the EU asks for an extension, we will say no,” he said.

“An extension of the transition would prolong negotiations, delay uncertainty and delay our own control of our borders.

“It would keep us bound by EU legislation when we need flexibility to respond to the coronavirus pandemic.”

The UK is currently in a transition period, where it is still operating by EU rules and regulations.

If no deal is struck by 31 December then new taxes and trade barriers will immediately be implemented on World Trade Organisation (WTO) terms.

Georgieva said today that an extension must be sought to maintain global stability.

Speaking to the BBC today, she said: “I really hope that all policymakers everywhere would be thinking about [reducing uncertainty]. It is tough as it is. Let’s not make it any tougher.

“My advice would be to seek ways in which this element of uncertainty is reduced in the interests of everybody, of the UK, of the EU, the whole world.”

The trade negotiations have been plagued by coronavirus-related delays, with a meeting between Barnier and Frost cancelled in mid-March over fears of contagion.

Barnier also contracted coronavirus and was out of action for some weeks, while Boris Johnson was also hospitalised with the virus.

It is understood that the EU would potentially be open to an extension, but it has not asked for one.

An extension to the trade negotiations deadline would need to be approved by July, according to the terms of the withdrawal agreement.