BoE's Andrew Bailey tells UK banks to up preparations for no-deal Brexit

Bank of England governor Andrew Bailey has reportedly told UK banks to ramp up their preparations for a no-deal Brexit as the UK sticks to its target to strike a deal before the end of the year.

Bailey told British lenders to accelerate their planning for a no-deal Brexit scenario in a call yesterday, according to Sky News.

One bank boss told Sky News the discussion suggested the Bank of England has changed its view on the outcome of Brexit trade talks.

“It is fundamental to the Bank of England’s remit that it prepares the UK financial system for all risks that it might face,” a Bank of England spokesperson said.

“In performing that role, the governor meets the leadership of UK banks on a very regular basis. As we have said previously, the possibility that negotiations between the UK and EU over a future trading relationship might not conclude in a deal is one of a number of outcomes that UK banks need to prepare for over the coming months.”

Prime Minister Boris Johnson has ruled out an extension of the December 2020 deadline to strike a deal despite the pandemic.

A request for a one year or two-year extension of the Brexit trade talks deadline must be lodged by the end of this month.

Banks including executives from Barclays, HSBC, Lloyds Banking Group and RBS were on the call with Bailey, Sky News said.

These banks already fear billions of pounds of bad debt as a result of the coronavirus crisis, with millions seeking payment holidays on their mortgages and credit cards.

UK and EY negotiators are mid-way through a final round of Brexit trade deal negotiations before the end-of-June deadline this week.

However, there are doubts over whether a breakthrough can be achieved, with negotiators far apart on key issues like fisheries.

The UK has also criticised the EU’s desire for a set of common standards on concepts like workers’ rights, pointing out other EU trade deals do not contain these stipulations.

A Times report that the UK was willing to compromise on these flashpoints sent sterling spiking earlier this week. But Number 10 quickly denied the report yesterday, branding it “wishful thinking”.

“We have always been clear there is no question of splitting the difference on level playing field and fish,” the Prime Minister’s spokesman said.

“We aren’t compromising on these, because our position on these is fundamental to an independent country.”

Johnson is reportedly set to meet EU Commission chief Ursula von der Leyen by the end of June to hold talks aimed at thrashing out a Brexit trade deal before the autumn.

Bailey has told MPs that a failure to strike a Brexit trade deal is “likely to make trade more costly or difficult relative to a comprehensive FTA, reducing trade flows and foreign direct investment”.

Banks’ share prices rose today as traders gave the FTSE 100 a boost as Italy ended its quarantine amid more easing of European lockdowns.

HSBC rose 2.5 per cent despite the looming threat of a no-deal Brexit, and Lloyds jumped 5.6 per cent.

RBS jumped 3.9 per cent and Barclays rose three per cent.