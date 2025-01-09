UK will launch sanctions against people smugglers, David Lammy to say

David Lammy (PA)

The UK government is set to launch sanctions against people smugglers in a bid to disrupt irregular migration, David Lammy will announce.

Ministers are launching a new sanctions regime designed to cripple the people smuggling crime rings and starve them of illicit finance fuelling their operations.

Described as a world-first, it will aim to prevent, combat, deter and disrupt irregular migration and hold the perpetrators accountable, according to the Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office (FCDO).

Foreign secretary David Lammy will unveil the plans in a major speech today, announcing the new sanctions scheme targeting organised immigration crime.

It comes after Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer chose to name ‘secure borders’ in the party’s manifesto as one of the “strong foundations” of the Britain he now leads.

The first standalone sanctions regime will allow the UK to target individuals and entities enabling dangerous journeys, the FCDO said.

Expected to come into force within the year, it will target organised criminal immigration networks making huge profits exploiting vulnerable people on dangerous sea crossings.

Sanctions experts across government will work with law enforcement and the Home Office to stem finance flows at their source and deter smugglers from profiting from people trafficking.

Sir Keir said: “We must dismantle the crime gangs facilitating breaches of our borders by crippling illicit finance rings allowing smugglers to traffic vulnerable people across Europe.

“My government will do everything in our power to save lives and protect our borders for years to come.”

Lammy said irregular migration “ties together the foreign and domestic most acutely”, adding: “I’m proud to announce the UK is to be the first country to develop legislation for a sanctions regime specifically targeting irregular migration and organised immigration crime.

“This will help to prevent, combat, deter and disrupt irregular migration and the smuggling of migrants into the UK.”

It comes after the UK hosted the European Political Community in July, and signed deals with countries including Iraq and Germany.

Home secretary Yvette Cooper said: “Since coming into power, we have taken swift and robust action to smash the gangs, working with international partners to track down and disrupt dangerous criminal networks.

“With these new sanctions, we will target those profiting off putting lives at risk and disrupt the gangs’ finances, making it harder for them to operate.”