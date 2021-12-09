UK travellers to face week-long waits for PCR results

Those travelling during the Christmas period could face week-long waits to get their PCR results back.

Travel testing company giant Qured said that PCR tests could face delays during the Christmas period because delivery providers work on reduced services.

Fit to Fly and Day 2 PCR tests with an arrival date between 20 December and 3 January will be unavailable because of postal closures, while Day 2 & 8 tests will be unavailable between 14 December and 3 January.

“The last day to post your PCR samples for arrival at the lab before Christmas is 22 December,” Qured said. “If your travel plans allow it, we urge you to post your sample earlier to avoid potential Royal Mail.

“Any tests posted after 22 December are extremely unlikely to be delivered until 29 December.”

The news could create massive disruptions to travellers, who now have to self-isolate until they receive a negative result as a result of the restrictions introduced to reduce the spread of Omicron.