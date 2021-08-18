10 minute Covid hoped breakthrough for travel sector

University of Birmingham researchers have developed a new Covid test that provides results in less than 10 minutes.

The RTF-EXPAR test is reportedly as sensitive at detecting coronavirus as PCR tests, according to the scientists behind the breakthrough.

The tests also detect low levels of the virus, which lateral flow do not despite also delivering speedy results.

There are hopes the tests could be used at international airports and revolutionise testing for holidaymakers.

“An ideal test would be one that is both sufficiently sensitive and speedy – our test, called RTF-EXPAR, achieves this goal.” Professor Tim Dafforn, one of the scientists behind the project, said.

Analysis by researchers found RTF-EXPAR’s sensitivity was equivalent to quantitative PCR testing, with a positive predictive value of 89 per cent and a negative predictive value of 93 per cent.

The university’s Surgical Research Laboratory will publish full results of its research soon while it looks for commercial partners to license the test to make it publicly available.