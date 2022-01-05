Game changer for holidaymakers: Lloyds Pharmacy to start selling take-at-home travel test

Healthcare firm MyHealthChecked has signed a contract with Lloyds Pharmacy for the supply of at-home rapid Covid tests for individuals wanting to fly abroad.

The Fit to Fly antigen tests can be taken at home before travelling, or overseas before returning to the UK, with results verified by a trained professional within two hours.

The rapid tests will launch at Lloyds pharmacies this month, with passengers also set to receive a certificate suitable for travel alongside their test results.

Penny McCormick, chief executive officer of MyHealthChecked, said: “I am pleased to build on our existing relationship with Lloyds Pharmacy with our new Covid-19 antigen test service for travel. Lloyds Pharmacy is already well established with a PCR testing portfolio that includes inbound PCR testing for fully vaccinated and non-vaccinated customers.

“We are delighted to be supporting Lloyds Pharmacy further with their growing Covid testing portfolio and working with them as testing protocols for travel continue to evolve.”