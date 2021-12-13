Lateral flow kits run out on government website amid high demand

Lateral flow tests have run out on the government website.

Rapid home testing kits are no longer available on the government website as the Omicron Covid-19 variant runs riot.

The shortage comes just one day ahead of a rule change mandating daily testing for anyone double-jabbed who comes into contact with a Covid-19 case.

When people try to use the government website to order lateral flow kits many are seeing a message which reads: “sorry, there are no more home tests available right now.

“Try again later. Or, you can go back and try to book a test site appointment instead.”

Uh oh – there are no lateral test kits available pic.twitter.com/hOcLfUVLBZ — Kate Ferguson (@kateferguson4) December 13, 2021

In response to the issue, Prime Minister Boris Johnson said people should try and get rapid tests at their local pharmacy.

“If you can’t get one online for any reason, then there are ample supplies in the shops,” he said.

The shortage could become an even bigger problem on Wednesday when the NHS Covid pass will be made mandatory for nightclubs and venues with large crowds subject to parliamentary approval. People who are yet to be jabbed may struggle to gain entry to venues without the possibility of using a negative lateral flow test result as an alternative to a vaccine passport.

Earlier today Health Secretary Sajid Javid advised people to take lateral flow tests before meeting with loved ones over the festive period.

There does not seem to be a PCR test shortage on the government website.

Over 360,000 people have tested positive for Coronavirus over the past seven days and 834 have died from Covid-19.

