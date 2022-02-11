All bad things come to an end: Post arrival tests scrapped from today

The UK has removed all travel restrictions from this morning at 4am.(Photo by Hollie Adams/Getty Images) (Photo by Hollie Adams/Getty Images)

The UK seems to have put Covid behind as from this morning at 4am post arrival Covid tests will be scrapped for fully jabbed travellers.

Passengers coming to the UK will still need to fill out a simplified passenger locator form (PLF), confirming their vaccination status as well as travel history and contact details.

“The UK has eased international travel measures for Covid-19 and now has one of the most free-flowing borders in the world – sending a clear message that we are open for business,” said transport secretary Grant Shapps.

“As our travel sector rapidly recovers, and we accelerate towards a future where we want travel to remain open for good, these rule changes coming ahead of half term are good news for families, businesses and the travel sector.”

The new rules will not only make travel simpler for vaccinate people but will simplify procedures for those who refused to jab.

From 4am, not fully vaccinated arrivals will need to take a pre-departure test – either a PCR or lateral flow – in the two days prior to their landing as well as a PCR within 48 hours upon arrival. Travellers will no longer need to self-isolate while waiting for the PCR results.

“Britain’s tourism industry is ready to welcome international visitors, we know there is pent-up demand for travel and our priority is to build back visitor spending as quickly as possible, competing hard for international visitors who contribute billions to our economy,” added VisitBritain’s chief executive Sally Balcombe.

The news, which was announced by Prime Minister Boris Johnson on 25 January, was welcomed by a jubilant aviation and travel industry.

According to Sean Doyle, British Airways’ chief executive, bookings have received a huge boost following the announcement, while EasyJet continues to see pent-up demand.

“Today’s changes are a big step forward for the outbound travel industry and holidaymakers, and a recognition of the importance of travel to people’s lives and to the UK economy,” added Mark Tanzer, chief executive of travel association ABTA.