Covid-19 tests for vaccinated travellers scrapped

(Photo by Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images)

Fully vaccinated travellers flying into England will no longer require Covid-19 tests, Boris Johnson has confirmed.

The government had been due to review the pandemic travel rules, amid calls from the aviation industry to cut curbs.

Chief executives at Ryanair, Easyjet, British Airways, Virgin Atlantic and Jet2 have sought assurance from government today that it will not haul in further border closures if a new variant emerges.

The airline bosses noted that travel restrictions have a “limited effect” in preventing the spread of Covid-19 and that aviation recovery “is vital; not just to the more than half a million people working in it, but to everyone who lives and works in the UK”.

Government last week brought an end to so-called Plan B restrictions, which saw self-isolation rules and work from home guidance scrapped.