Heathrow 2.0: Airport freshens up sustainability strategy with new goals

Heathrow has pledged to cut ground emissions by 45 per cent by 2030. (Photo by Chris J Ratcliffe/Getty Images)

Heathrow airport has freshened up its sustainability strategy and expanded its goals.

Under the ‘Heathrow 2.0: Connecting people and the planet’ strategy, the London hub has pledged to build back better and greener, tackling environmental as well as social challenges.

Building on the airport’s previous sustainability strategy, the programme will aim to deliver a 15 per cent reduction of carbon from flights compared with 2019, while cutting at least 45 per cent of on-ground CO2 emissions by 2030.

“The launch of our refreshed Heathrow 2.0 strategy is a landmark moment in our sustainability journey, one which accelerates the shift in our industry towards a greener future,” commented Heathrow’s boss John Holland-Kaye.

“Decisive action needs to be taken this decade to remain on track for net zero and 2.0 sets out the roadmap to get us there. Not only will we cut carbon, but our ambitious strategy will maintain Heathrow’s leadership in innovation, social mobility and community engagement.”

As part of the 2.0 strategy, Heathrow will extend the London Living Wage to all the 1,3000 people working in its direct supply chain, putting a total £4.5m in employees’ collective pockets.

“Heathrow’s move will provide a stable and secure rate that will ensure over 1,300 workers and their families earn what they need to get by,” added Katherine Chapman, director at the Living Wage Foundation.

“In the backdrop of rising costs of living and spiralling inflation, this extra financial buffer will prove even more important.”