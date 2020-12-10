British holidaymakers will be temporarily banned from travelling to the EU on 1 January, with Brussels saying its travel exemption will be taken away after the Brexit transition period ends.

Very few non-EU or EEA countries, with low Covid rates, are allowed to travel to member states under current restrictions.

Borders are still open to UK citizens currently as the country is still in the EU’s single market and customs union until 31 December.

The Guardian reports that a European Commission spokesperson recently said there were no plans to extend the UK’s access on 1 January. The UK currently has some of the highest Covid numbers in Europe.

“This is a decision for the council to make,” the spokersperson said.

EU citizens living in the UK will maintain current travel rights to the continent after the Brexit transition period ends.

There will also be an exemption to the EU travel ban for some essential workers, such as aid workers, diplomats, health workers, military personnel, farm workers and transport workers.

The Financial Times also reports that Norway will also ban UK citizens from entering the country from 1 January.

A UK government spokesperson said: “We cannot comment on decisions that could be taken by other states on public health matters.

“We take a scientific, risk-based approach to health measures at the border, and it is of course in the interests of all countries to allow safe international travel as we emerge from the pandemic.”

