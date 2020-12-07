UK takes top-spot in European property investment market

A recent global survey by international law firm DLA Piper, showed that the UK is considered prime real estate by investors, following Brexit.

The survey of 500 investors, developers, and asset managers from across Europe, China and the US, ranked the UK highest for future residential property investment.

The study showed that overall, the European residential asset market is considered an attractive place for investors, as nearly three-quarters (74 per cent) of respondents planned to invest over the next 12 months.

Additionally, nearly one third (29 per cent) expect to invest more in 2021 than they did in 2020.

Read more: Made in Dagenham: Hollywood real estate firm to build new east London film studios

The top five countries for investment in residential property over the next 12 months are the UK (33 per cent), France (28 per cent), Germany (25 per cent), Spain (24 per cent) and Italy (18 per cent).

Despite Covid-19 and uncertainly over long-term recovery from the pandemic, investors continue to feel positive about the European residential property market.

More than half of respondents (55 per cent) felt optimistic about the outlook of the housing market, with only 11 per cent feeling negative.

Commenting on the findings, Olaf Schmidt, managing director of practice groups at DLA Piper, said: “Today’s findings show that despite the ongoing challenges of the Covid-19 pandemic, the European real estate market remains attractive because of its strong fundamentals, low interest rates, and high potential yield returns compared to equity markets. The UK remains an attractive market for investment also post-Brexit which should provide confirmation and reassurance that the UK is a vital hub for activity and growth.”

Read more: London to buck UK trend with uptick in 2020 housing sales completions