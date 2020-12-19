UK still not ready for Brexit, MPs warn

With just seven working days until the Brexit transition period comes to an end, “significant concerns” remain, MPs have said.

A cross-party parliamentary report has warned of a potentially challenging start to 2021, as businesses, traders and the general public adjust to a life outside of the European Union.

The report warned the government must have contingency plans ready to deal with any disruptions that could surface as a result of Brexit.

MP Hillary Benn, who is chair of the Committee on the Future Relationship with the European Union, said the government was still unable provide businesses, traders and citizens with certainty about what will happen in all the areas affected by the negotiations.

“We are worried about the consequences of trucks not having the right paperwork, traffic disruption around ports, and the UK’s security being affected by loss of access to EU law enforcement databases,” he said.

“It is also disappointing that an agreement on the Northern Ireland Protocol could not be reached before now and that some issues have been deferred.”

Talks continue

Trade talks between the UK and EU will continue this weekend, marking another critical 48 hours for the negotiations as the end of the transition period looms closer.

The two sides remain stuck on issues that have plagued them for months, including fisheries, so-called level playing field arrangements and state aid.

The transition period ends at 11pm on the evening of 31 December. If a deal is not secured between the two sides by then, the UK will automatically revert to WTO trading rules, meaning tariffs would be applied to goods and services moving between the UK and EU.