The head of the UK’s statistics authority has written to health secretary Matt Hancock criticising the government’s use of data related to its coronavirus testing programme.

In an open letter, the UK Statistics Authority chairman Sir David Norgrove said that the way the data was being analysed and presented had “limited value”.

He wrote: “The aim seems to be to show the largest possible number of tests, even at the expense of understanding.

“It is also hard to believe the statistics work to support the testing programme itself. The statistics and analysis serve neither purpose well”.

Norgrove’s letter came after Hancock announced on Sunday that the UK had reached its target of increasing daily testing capacity to 200,000 by the end of May.

However, despite the announcement, only just over 115,000 tests were carried out that day.

Norgrove pointed out that this headline total elides together tests carried out with those posted out, saying there was no data on whether those that were tested out were actually successfully completed.

The government has also stopped publishing data on the number of people being tested, as it had previously been doing.

He added: “The testing statistics still fall well short of its expectations.

“It is not surprising that given their inadequacy data on testing are so widely criticised and often mistrusted”.

A department of health spokesperson said: “The Secretary of State has spoken to Sir David and reiterated the department’s commitment to continuing to work closely with the UKSA to address their concerns.

“We have sought to work closely with the UKSA throughout our response to coronavirus to ensure statistics, which are prepared in very challenging circumstances, are presented in the best way possible.

“Our approach throughout has been to increase transparency around the government’s response to coronavirus.”

The letter will likely add to previous criticisms of the government’s handling of data connected to the disease.